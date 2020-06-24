Dear Reader,

Business Sector Media and Environment + Energy Leader are excited to announce the E+E Leader Awards Summit, a live, online event taking place July 21 dedicated to announcing and celebrating the winners and judges of the 2020 Awards program. The Summit, kicking off at 10 am ET, will unveil the Environment + Energy Leader Awards Top Product of the Year and Top Project of the Year Award winners for the first time, along with the two Judges' Choice Award winners.

As with so much of life in the first half of 2020, this year’s Awards program faced some unexpected delays and upheavals due to covid-19. We encountered challenges both personal and professional as entrants, judges and our own staff struggled to continue with business as usual, when life was anything but. As we mulled possible ways to celebrate with our winners in person, it quickly became clear that this was not an option so, like many companies, we have shifted to an online model.

With this need to “punt” came an opportunity to innovate, and we decided to build out our awards presentation with some top-notch content. In addition to the announcement of our Award winners, the E+E Leader Awards Summit on July 21 will include a short discourse from one of our expert judges exploring the state of the industry during these challenging times, followed by eight presentations and Q&As from some of our elite Top Product of the Year and Top Project of the Year Award winners (see below for the list). The event will also include surprise visits, and short interviews, from our two Judges’ Choice Award winners.

“With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award,” says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher. “We look forward to our E+E Leader Awards Summit on July 21, when participants will share the full details of their award-winning products and projects. We’re also excited to announce the complete list of award winners, as well as our two Judges’ Choice Award winners, during the Summit.”

Half-hour presentations will include speakers from these winning companies:

Accuvio

Ameresco

Enablon

Energy Focus

Gensuite

Intelex

Shannon Global Energy

Software Focus

With the rapid rate of innovation and change taking place in the world of environmental and energy management, it can be difficult for sustainability professionals to know where to begin when it comes to their own initiatives. For nearly a decade, The Environment + Energy Leader Awards (previously the Product and Project Awards) have been the go-to source for companies who need information: Top Product of the Year Award winners offer sustainability professionals information about the the best products to help them achieve their energy and sustainability management goals, while Top Project of the Year Award winners share specifics on the steps that companies can take to achieve success in their specific and innovative initiatives.

To register for the entire event, or to pick and choose the presentations you'd like to attend, please visit https://www.environmentalleader.com/environment-and-energy-leader-awards/.

