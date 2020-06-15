Even with Covid-19, Green Buildings Materials Market Expected to Grow by $187 Billion

Amid the covid-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the green building materials market worldwide is expected to grow by $187.4 billion to 2027, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. That’s according to a new report by Research & Markets. The research states that insulation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in the study, is forecast to grow at more than 4.6% and reach a market size of $71.1 billion by the end of the analysis period.

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The insulation market will be reset to a new normal, which going forward in a post covid-19 era, will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.5% CAGR. Germany will add over $6.8 billion to Europe’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over $6.5 billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the remainder of European markets. In Japan, the insulation segment will reach a market size of $2.4 billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the green building materials market, the report notes

Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately $37.6 billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-covid-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing green building materials market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Recently, the US Green Building Council (USGBC) announced a new strategy intended to leverage LEED — and the communities implementing the rating system — to support buildings and neighborhoods in a post-pandemic world.

The strategy, published as “Healthy People in Healthy Places Equals a Healthy Economy,” promotes the idea that prioritizing the health of people, communities, and the planet is the fastest way to rebuild a healthier, more sustainable economy. USGBC is launching emergency guidance and upgrades to the LEED green building program to ensure that it reflects the realities that buildings, and more importantly, the people inside them, will face in the near future.