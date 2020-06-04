Spanish Wine Producer Familia Torres Hits Carbon-Cutting Goal Early

Spanish wine producer Familia Torres reports that they reduced their carbon emissions per bottle by 30% across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions in 2019 compared to 2008 levels — one year ahead schedule.

The family-owned winery in Penedès said they are setting a new target now: a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions per bottle by 2030 against the 2008 baseline. Eventually their goal is to become carbon-neutral.

To achieve the reductions detailed in their 2019 carbon footprint inventory, Familia Torres took a number of steps. One factor the winery said made a big difference for Scope 3 emissions was working with suppliers that have low carbon footprints. Raw materials, packaging, and distribution suppliers account for nearly 90% of the winery’s carbon footprint, Familia Torres noted.

Using renewable energy, implementing energy efficiency measures, adopting sustainable transport, and introducing more lightweight bottles also contributed to lower emissions, according to the winery.

Solar, geothermal, and biomass provide 100% renewable self-generated energy for a quarter of the winery’s activities. More than 1,500 KW of photovoltaic energy supplies their wineries in Spain, and the biomass boiler at their Pacs del Penedès winery avoids 1,300 metric tons of CO2 per year, according to Familia Torres.

Additional steps the company is taking:

Improved energy efficiency through bioclimatic architecture for building projects, underground warehousing, and tank insulation.

Most vehicles are electric or hybrid, a solar-powered train takes tourists around the winery in Pacs del Penedès, and electric equipment is used for the company’s wineries, warehouses, and vineyards.

Reducing the weight of most bottles by 22% on average lowers CO2 emissions in their manufacture and transport.

Close collaboration with suppliers to lower emissions, including Torres and Earth awards that recognize specific supplier efforts.

Last year the winery collaborated with Jackson Family Wines to launch International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), a working group of wineries that are taking a science-based approach to reducing carbon emissions across the wine industry.

“Now is the moment to push for even more ambitious environmental actions to mitigate global warming and protect wine growing from its effects,” said Miguel A. Torres, the president of Familia Torres.