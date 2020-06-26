L’Oréal Sets 2025 Deadline for Carbon-Neutral Sites

L’Oréal outlined a set of future sustainability targets this week, including improving energy efficiency and using 100% renewable energy so that all of the beauty company’s sites can achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.

The company said this week that their overarching climate change objective is to align greenhouse gas emissions to the +1.5°C scenario, and reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions per finished product by 50% for 2030.

“To achieve this goal, we have set numerical targets for every aspect of our activities to include not only our production and distribution facilities, but also the raw material supply chain and the indirect impacts associated with the use of our products by their final consumers,” L’Oréal said.

Their new sustainability program, L’Oréal for the Future, has the following aims:

Achieve carbon neutrality in all of the company’s sites by 2025.

By 2030, help consumers reduce GHG emissions from the use of L’Oréal products by 25% on average and per finished product compared to 2016.

Reduce the GHG emissions linked to the transport of products by 50% on average and per finished product by 2030 compared to 2016.

Have strategic suppliers reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% in absolute terms by 2030 compared to 2016.

The company also wants to have 100% of the waste generated in their sites recycled or reused within the next 20 years.

L’Oréal’s leadership said that they aren’t starting from scratch to lower emissions. The industrial company reported that it has nearly completed the first phase of transforming plants and distribution centers.

“Since 2005, the group has reduced the CO2 emissions of its plants and distribution centers by 78% in absolute terms, exceeding its initial target of 60% by 2020, while production volume increased by 37% over the same period,” according to the company.

Last November L’Oréal Australia inked a five-year deal with Engie Australia & New Zealand to power sites with renewables, PV Magazine reported. By the end of 2019, L’Oréal had 35 carbon-neutral sites that use 100% renewable energy, including 14 factories. In the United States, the beauty company said it had reduced the carbon dioxide emissions of its plants and distribution centers by 84% between 2005 and 2017.