Massachusetts Landfill Becomes Solar Plus Storage Project

A 4.5 MWdc solar project installed with a 3.8 MWh lithium-ion storage solution on a landfill cap site located in Amesbury, Massachusetts, has been completed. The largest solar plus storage system to be completed to date is part of a partnership between the City of Amesbury and Kearsarge Energy, a New England-based renewable energy developer and financier. CS Energy, LLC constructed the project.

This project was one of the first solar plus energy storage projects to participate in the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program. The Amesbury project went live in January 2020 and is expected to produce 5,600 MWh of electricity each year.

This is not the first solar project erected on the grounds of a former landfill. In 2018, renewable energy developers Citrine Power, LLC and AC Power, LLC partnered with the Borough of Hopatcong, New Jersey, to develop and build a solar power plant on the Borough’s capped solid waste landfill. Following a public request for proposal, the Borough entered into a long-term lease agreement with ACCP NJ Solar, LLC, a joint venture co-owned by AC Power and Citrine Power, to design, permit, interconnect and build a solar installation on its capped municipal landfill.