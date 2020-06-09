The Bureau of Reclamation is providing more than $16 million to nine congressionally authorized Title XVI Water Reclamation and Reuse projects. This funding, part of the WaterSMART Program, is for the planning, design, and construction of water recycling and reuse projects in partnership with local government entities.

“Title XVI projects develop and supplement urban and irrigation water supplies by reclaiming and reusing water,” said Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman. “These projects assist communities with new sources of clean water, which increases water management flexibility and makes water supply more reliable.”

The projects selected are:

City and County of Honolulu, Kalaeloa Seawater Desalination Project (Hawaii); $1,026,272

The City of Escondido, Membrane Filtration Reverse Osmosis Facility (California); $3,069,303

City of San Diego, Pure Water San Diego Program (California); $1,160,139

County of Hawaii, Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant R?1 Upgrade Project (Hawaii); $1,459,056

Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District, Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility Expansion Project (California); $1,397,974

Long Beach Water Department, Expansion of Recycled Water System and Improved Efficiency in Water Reclamation of the El Dorado Duck Pond (California); $1,217,829

Long Beach Water Department, Tanks 19 and 20 Conversion Project (California); $692,578

Mojave Water Agency, Upper Mojave River Groundwater Regional Recharge and Recovery Project Improvements (California); $2,659,802

Padre Dam Municipal Water District, East County Advanced Water Purification Program (California); $4,000,000

Through WaterSMART, Reclamation works cooperatively with states, tribes, and local entities as they plan for and implement actions to increase water supply reliability through investments to modernize existing infrastructure and attention to local water conflicts.

In other water-centric news, Water Unite recently announced the launch of the Water Unite Impact, an investment vehicle with planned capitalization of $100 million, that will invest into private sector water, sanitation, and plastics recycling firms globally. It will endeavor to address the gap in the funding landscape not currently filled by charitable foundations, microfinance institutions, commercial banks, and traditional capital markets.