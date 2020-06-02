Lost your password?
One of the Largest Behind-the-Meter Solar Facilities in the Nation Now Under Development

(Credit: Pixabay)

174 Power Global, a solar energy company, and Gerdau Long Steel North America (Gerdau), a steel producer, have entered into a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop one of the largest behind-the-meter (BTM) solar facilities in the nation.

The 80-megawatt Gerdau Solar project in Midlothian, Texas, will be comprised of more than 231,000 solar panels, spanning more than 700 acres. The BTM system will provide power directly to the Midlothian steel mill, creating cost and energy consumption benefits, according to both companies.

The companies say the Gerdau Solar project will provide near-term stimulus, revenue for the city and schools, as well as long lasting economic benefits.

Construction on the Gerdau Solar facility is expected to commence by the end of 2020 and be completed at the end of 2021.

