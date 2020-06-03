Today, Wärtsilä is announcing their efforts to put together an international community of renewable energy experts, researchers, business leaders, and journalists to power a “Path to 100%” initiative.

The reason: Cities, states, and countries around the world are setting ambitious renewable energy targets, with the ultimate goal of 100% clean or renewable power. To succeed, they need to not only increase renewable generation, but also rapidly reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The Path to 100% seeks to discover solutions, raise awareness and create a dialogue on how to achieve an operationally and financially realistic approach to a 100% renewable energy future rooted in science, data and engineering.

“Each member of this community brings valuable expertise from their industry and their country that we can use to fuel our discussions as we strive for global solutions to 100% renewable power,” says Jussi Heikkinen, Director of Growth and Development, Wärtsilä Energy Business. “When we get these different subject matter experts talking about what they are passionate about, we can help policymakers and industry leaders find their optimal path to 100% which benefits the ratepayers as well as the environment we are striving to protect.”

The Path to 100% Community of Experts consists of 30 members from different countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Dominican Republic, Finland, Guatemala, the Netherlands and the United States. These subject matter experts exchange ideas and discuss innovative initiatives through periodic webinars designed to strengthen research partnerships. Community Expert information, blogs, interviews and research is posted on the Path to 100% website.