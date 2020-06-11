Regulatory Changes Combined with Technological Advances Have Created Some Attractive Opportunities for Plant Operators

The recently completed EPA Risk and Technology Review (RTR) of the National Emissions Standard for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAPS) for Stationery Gas Turbines (subpart YYYY) did not remove the stay of the effectiveness of the 91 ppbv @ 15% O2 emission standard or the requirements for initial and periodic testing for nearly all newer gas turbines. There are however still state and local drivers where accurate low-level measurements of formaldehyde and other Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) are important from other regulatory and fiscal perspectives. These opportunities can directly benefit owners and operators of all types of sources.

Two important issues that remain in place are 1) State and Local permit limits for new units are being set lower than ever and 2) some facilities may be able to reclassify older units, permitted with outdated emissions factors, from Major Sources of (HAPS) to Area Sources with greatly reduced monitoring and reporting burdens and associated costs. The webinar will present new optimized techniques that are currently being used to measure formaldehyde and other HAPs emissions at much lower concentrations than can be detected using the standard methods. These enhancements can provide continuous and real-time data useful in combustion tuning, compliance, engineering, and demonstration of combustion or post-combustion controls.

Key takeaways will include:

Regulatory actions Measurement technologies and test data Future Applications More compounds

Potential financial savings

Enhanced operational insight