Regulatory Changes Combined with Technological Advances Have Created Some Attractive Opportunities for Plant Operators

The recently completed EPA Risk and Technology Review (RTR) of the National Emissions Standard for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAPS) for Stationery Gas Turbines (subpart YYYY) did not remove the stay of the effectiveness of the 91 ppbv @ 15% O2 emission standard or the requirements for initial and periodic testing for nearly all newer gas turbines. There are however still state and local drivers where accurate low-level measurements of formaldehyde and other Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) are important from other regulatory and fiscal perspectives. These opportunities can directly benefit owners and operators of all types of sources.
Two important issues that remain in place are 1) State and Local permit limits for new units are being set lower than ever and 2) some facilities may be able to reclassify older units, permitted with outdated emissions factors, from Major Sources of (HAPS) to Area Sources with greatly reduced monitoring and reporting burdens and associated costs. The webinar will present new optimized techniques that are currently being used to measure formaldehyde and other HAPs emissions at much lower concentrations than can be detected using the standard methods. These enhancements can provide continuous and real-time data useful in combustion tuning, compliance, engineering, and demonstration of combustion or post-combustion controls.
Key takeaways will include:
- Regulatory actions
- Measurement technologies and test data
- Future Applications
- More compounds
- Potential financial savings
- Enhanced operational insight
|Speakers
|
Bob Finken
Senior Vice President
Montrose Environmental Group
Bob Finken a Senior Vice President for Montrose Environmental Group. He has been active in air emissions measurement since 1978 when he began working for KVB. Since then, Mr. Finken has been actively involved in technical and managerial roles pertaining to stack testing for ESA, Carnot, and Delta Air Quality Services. Mr. Finken served as President of the Source Evaluation Society from 2005 through 2013 where he continues to be active. He was inducted into the Stack Sampling Hall of Fame in 2005. Mr. Finken has earned Qualitied Stack Test Individual (QSTI) Status in Groups I, II, III, & IV (QSTI #2004-003). He is a member of AWMA, ASTM, TNI, STAC, SES, and ISA –
|
Blake Ericson
Proect Manager
Montrose Environmental Group
Blake Ericson is a Project Manager for Montrose Environmental Group. Mr. Ericson has 5 years of experience in the fields of air quality management, engineering, and regulatory testing; primarily involving FTIR and GC-FTIR technologies. He began as chemist and analyst for Prism Analytical Technologies in February 2015. Since then he has completed >120 individual projects both solo and with teams throughout the United States and internationally. Mr. Ericson received his MBA and BS in Biochemistry from Central Michigan University.
|
Phil Kauppi
District Manager
Montrose Environmental Group
Phil Kauppi is the Mt. Pleasant, MI District Manager for Montrose Environmental Group. Mr. Kauppi has 22 years of experience in the field of FTIR based emissions testing; including research & development, FTIR system optimization, engineering, compliance, and industry emissions studies. He began his career as chemist Prism Analytical Technologies in July, 1998. Mr. Kauppi received his BS in Chemistry from Central Michigan University.