Under Construction: 2 Solar Farms with 230 Million Kilowatt-Hours of Energy Output in Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky will soon be home to two new solar farms able to produce a combined 230 million kilowatt-hours of energy. In a deal between Community Energy and Big Rivers Electric Corporation creating 100 megawatts (100 MW) of new solar power in western Kentucky. Under two 20-year power purchase agreements, Big Rivers will buy 100% of the output of two new solar farms under development by Community Energy. Located in McCracken County and Meade County, these facilities are expected to begin operation in 2023.

The state of Kentucky has been embracing renewable energy recently. In January, Toyota and Dow announced they would pursue agreements with Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company to purchase renewable energy from a planned 100-megawatt solar array for their facilities in the state.

Both utilities said they had filed for approval of the contracts with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. One contract is with Toyota Kentucky in Georgetown, the largest Toyota manufacturing facility in the world. Another contract is with Dow for the chemical manufacturing company’s silicones manufacturing site in Carrollton.