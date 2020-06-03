Water Unite Impact Launches to Fund Global Water Sanitation and Recycling Firms

Today, Water Unite has announced the launch of the Water Unite Impact, an investment vehicle with planned capitalization of $100 million, that will invest into private sector water, sanitation, and plastics recycling firms globally. It will endeavor to address the gap in the funding landscape not currently filled by charitable foundations, microfinance institutions, commercial banks, and traditional capital markets.

The fund will be managed by Wellers Impact.

According to Water Unite, more than 785 million people do not have access to safe water sources, more than 2 billion live without sanitation facilities, and over 85% of the 300 million tons of plastic waste is not recycled.

Seeking to address this reality, the fund will invest into private sector businesses using a catalytic capital structure relying on Water Unite’s micro-levy program contributions from international retailers as its foundation. This investment vehicle is in its pilot phase and intends to deploy its first round of investment in Summer 2020.

Water Unite Impact’s structure will build on the funding from our 1 cent per liter micro-levy on bottled water to leverage and multiply private sector investment in needed areas. The initiative is currently seeking private sector investment opportunities in the water, sanitation and plastics recycling space.