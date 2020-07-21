E+E Leader Announces 2020 Award Winners



Today, Environment + Energy Leader announces the winners of the 2020 Environment + Energy Leader Awards. Top Product of the Year and Top Project of the Year, along with two Judges’ Choice Award winners, can be seen in the Awards ebook launched today.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program, now in its eighth year, works with unaffiliated judges who score entries based on rigorous criteria. Top products and projects were selected from across a variety of industries based on their success in providing significant sustainability and energy management results. Descriptions of the winning products and projects, the Judges’ Choice Award winners, and the expert judging panel can be found in the comprehensive ebook. Download now.

With the rapid rate of innovation and change taking place in the world of environmental and energy management, it can be difficult for sustainability professionals to know where to begin when it comes to their own initiatives. For nearly a decade, The Environment + Energy Leader Awards (previously the Product and Project Awards) have been the go-to source for companies who need information: Top Product of the Year Award winners offer sustainability professionals information about the the best products to help them achieve their energy and sustainability management goals, while Top Project of the Year Award winners share specifics on the steps that companies take to achieve success in their specific and innovative initiatives.

To view all winners – along with a list of expert judges – download the ebook here.