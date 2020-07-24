How Consulting Firm Capgemini Plans to Become Net Zero by 2030

Capgemini committed to achieving carbon neutrality for operations by 2025, and becoming a net zero business by 2030. The consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services company also detailed a strategy to reach these goals.

The group plans to intensify its carbon reduction program for operational areas that produce the most environmental emissions: business travel, commuting, and office energy. Targets are aligned with the level of carbon reduction needed to keep global temperature increases at no more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, Capgemini said.

Their strategy calls for:

Expanding the company’s new ways of working initiative, reducing the need for business travel and commuting.

Introducing new programs, including the roll out of a hybrid and electric car fleet.

Engaging with suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint of its supply chain.

Switching to 100% renewable electricity across the group.

Although the group’s top priority is reducing emissions to reach carbon neutrality by 2025, any residual Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions would be addressed through “a high-quality carbon offset scheme such as reforestation,” Capgemini said.

Even before the covid-19 lockdowns began this year, Capgemini reached their 2030 science-based target to reduce carbon emissions by 30% per employee in January 2020 — a decade early. The company credits business travel and energy consumption programs.

“Driving down business travel emissions through virtual collaboration was underpinned by employee training and the rollout of collaboration tools across the group as well as country-specific initiatives to encourage more sustainable travel,” according to the company.

The business formed a partnership with the carpooling app sRide in India to lower emissions from commuting in the country. Capgemini Netherlands offers employees there incentives to lease fuel-efficient, lower-emissions vehicles, use public transit, and ride bicycles. Virtual hubs in the UK allow collaboration across multiple locations in real time during video calls.

In addition, Capgemini doubled its electricity from renewable sources, going from 23.7% in 2018 to 46.2% in 2019. Energy efficiency measures across the company’s footprint lowered energy consumption per square meter more than 18% since 2015, they added.