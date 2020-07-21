Case Study: How UMass Boston Combined Solar, Storage and EV Charging

The University of Massachusetts Boston recently developed a 25-year plan to make the campus more sustainable. As a major step in that plan, UMass partnered with Enel X to add solar, storage, and EV charging to their Boston campus. Their efforts recently led to a Project of the Year award from Environment + Energy Leader.

In this webinar, speakers from Enel X and UMass Boston will discuss the project, their collaboration and the changing energy market landscape. They’ll explore:

The different clean energy incentives and programs available

How UMass navigated the decision making and financing process

The significant financial benefits of boosting sustainability