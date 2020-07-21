Case Study: How UMass Boston Combined Solar, Storage and EV Charging

The University of Massachusetts Boston recently developed a 25-year plan to make the campus more sustainable. As a major step in that plan, UMass partnered with Enel X to add solar, storage, and EV charging to their Boston campus. Their efforts recently led to a Project of the Year award from Environment + Energy Leader.
In this webinar, speakers from Enel X and UMass Boston will discuss the project, their collaboration and the changing energy market landscape. They’ll explore:
- The different clean energy incentives and programs available
- How UMass navigated the decision making and financing process
- The significant financial benefits of boosting sustainability
|Speakers
|
David Ruffin Funk
Senior Manager of Business Development, Flexibility Solutions
Enel X
David leads Enel X’s go-to-market strategy and execution for solar + storage & storage across New England. He designs commercial products, such as the innovative solar + storage Hybrid PPA, which maximizes commercial value for owners and customers. A long-time veteran of Enel Green Power, he has co-developed over 100MWs of solar; financed over $1 billion in tax equity for wind and solar, and helped acquire the companies, EnerNOC and Demand Energy Networks, which built the foundation of Enel X’s capabilities in North America. He is based in Boston and holds a BA from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME
|
|
James O’Day
Deputy Director of Teaching and Research Laboratories Interim Deputy Director of Utilities and Energy Management
UMass Boston
In his role at UMass Boston, Jim oversees the operations, maintenance and repair of laboratories, building management systems, utilities and energy management. He has 20 years of experience within the facilities industry, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Facilities and Plant Engineering and a master’s degree in Facilities Management.