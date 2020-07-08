Chevron to Help Provide Renewable Gas Trucks to California Ports

Chevron announced today that it is partnering with California natural gas retailer Clean Energy Fuels Corp. on Adopt-a-Port, an initiative that provides truck operators serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) to reduce emissions.

Chevron will provide funding for Adopt-a-Port and supply RNG to Clean Energy stations near the ports. Chevron’s funding will allow truck operators to subsidize the cost of buying new RNG-powered trucks. Clean Energy will manage the program, including offering fueling services for qualified truck operators.

Truck operators participating in the program, which supports the ports’ Clean Trucks Program and Clean Air Action Plan, agree to fuel up at the Clean Energy stations supplied with Chevron RNG. Truck operators and their import and export customers will help local communities by reducing smog-forming NOx emissions by 98% compared to diesel trucks while also eliminating climate pollutants.

In 2019, it was announced that the Port of Long Beach slashed air emissions across the board between 2005 and 2018. Those reductions included an 87% total cut in diesel particulate matter. Despite all the reductions, the port-funded study did reveal a slight increase in diesel particulates and greenhouse gas emissions between 2017 and 2018. Port officials say the uptick was due to a record throughput of 8.1 million 20-foot equivalent units last year.

And back in 2018, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) preliminarily awarded $41 million to the Port of Los Angeles (POLA) for the Zero-Emission and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) project. The total project cost for this initial phase is $82,568,872, with partners providing 50.2%, or $41,446,612 in match funding.