Ever-shifting policies, economic challenges, and climate change are all contributing to the need for companies large and small to engage more and more proactively with sustainability and energy management. And as if those challenges weren’t enough, in 2020 companies suddenly faced a global pandemic and the many uncertainties that go along with it. How did organizations manage to continue their environmental efforts while dealing with the economic, health and social impacts of the coronavirus?
Environment + Energy Leader’s content director Jennifer Hermes will interview Amy Bond, T-Mobile energy and sustainability program manager, about her company’s impactful “Ruby Slippers” response to these challenges.
Following their discussion, Environment + Energy Leader’s two Judges’ Choice Award winners will talk about their own challenges and their companies’ response to them.
Amy Bond
Energy & Sustainability Program Manager
T-Mobile
Ms. Bond was selected as one of the top 100 energy professionals in the USA in 2019 by Environmental Leader and this year served as a judge for award submissions. She was the Energy and Sustainability Program Manager for Sprint, now part of T-Mobile, where she’s driven innovation for more than a decade and continues that work today with the Un-carrier.
Her expertise includes power and utilities procurement for the telecommunications company’s utility budget, building energy optimization strategies for real estate portfolio, corporate goal positioning, growing green transportation access, carbon disclosure leadership, and most recently securing legacy Sprint’s very first Virtual Power Purchase Agreements.
She is a LEED AP, has contributed to four successful LEED certifications, and in 2014 garnered the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) WasteWise Partner of the Year for very large companies in recognition of her industry leading waste diversion program. A white paper detailing these accomplishments is available on the Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge website.
Ms. Bond is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in Psychology and last year earned her certification for Supply Chain Procurement, Logistics, and Negotiation from the university. She is also certified in CDP and GRI reporting and is currently pursuing her MBA.
Prior to her “green” career, Amy was an award-winning weekly newspaper publisher and columnist in Washington State. She has also served as a marketing professional and special events coordinator.
Dr. Clifford Federspiel
President & CTO
Vigilent
Dr. Federspiel is a leader and visionary in the field of environmental and energy management, having authored more than 50 papers on topics ranging from HVAC control to indoor air quality and cooling optimization. He is the recipient of the Ralph G. Nevins Physiology and Human Environment Award from ASHRAE, and holds numerous patents in the field. Dr. Federspiel began his career in R&D at Johnson Controls after receiving his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He incorporated Vigilent in 2008. Today, Dr. Federspiel is a leading voice in the field of sustainable energy solutions and green technology, and a frequent speaker at industry conferences, where he advocates for technology solutions for a better planet.
Marshall S. Gobuty
Founder & President
PEARL Homes
Mr. Gobuty is nationally recognized as a pioneer in the green building industry. In 2015, he broke the sustainability barrier with Mirabella, an active adult community of 160 sustainable homes located in Bradenton, Florida. The community is one of the first to achieve LEED Platinum certification — the U.S. Green Building Council’s highest mark of sustainability — on a production scale. The USGBC named Mr. Gobuty “Power Builder of the Year” for four years in a row from 2016 to 2019, and was awarded the 2019 “LEED Visionary of the Year,” in recognition of his award-winning, eco-friendly design and construction. Gobuty’s vast experience as an entrepreneur is anchored in fashion design and in the garment industry. Starting with a small apparel business in Canada, he quickly transformed the company into an international enterprise. His experience included becoming one of the first ever private labels for a large, well-known retailer.