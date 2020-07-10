Amy Bond

Energy & Sustainability Program Manager

T-Mobile

Ms. Bond was selected as one of the top 100 energy professionals in the USA in 2019 by Environmental Leader and this year served as a judge for award submissions. She was the Energy and Sustainability Program Manager for Sprint, now part of T-Mobile, where she’s driven innovation for more than a decade and continues that work today with the Un-carrier.

Her expertise includes power and utilities procurement for the telecommunications company’s utility budget, building energy optimization strategies for real estate portfolio, corporate goal positioning, growing green transportation access, carbon disclosure leadership, and most recently securing legacy Sprint’s very first Virtual Power Purchase Agreements.

She is a LEED AP, has contributed to four successful LEED certifications, and in 2014 garnered the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) WasteWise Partner of the Year for very large companies in recognition of her industry leading waste diversion program. A white paper detailing these accomplishments is available on the Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge website.

Ms. Bond is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in Psychology and last year earned her certification for Supply Chain Procurement, Logistics, and Negotiation from the university. She is also certified in CDP and GRI reporting and is currently pursuing her MBA.

Prior to her “green” career, Amy was an award-winning weekly newspaper publisher and columnist in Washington State. She has also served as a marketing professional and special events coordinator.