Copenhagen Receives Five Zero-Emissions Ferries for Public Transport

Copenhagen is receiving a delivery of five zero-emissions electric ferries. The new Damen Shipyards Group vessels are expected to help the city reduce public transport emissions and save on operation costs.

Each Damen E-Ferry 2306 has a fully electric drivetrain, and power for the vessel comes in through an automatic charging system that can fully charge the ferry in seven minutes, according to the company. Damen delivered five ferries to transport company Arriva Denmark in Copenhagen, which will be operating them for the Danish public transit agency Movia.

“The ferries make significant strides towards a zero emission service, reducing Copenhagen’s public transport NOX emissions by 2.5%, CO2 emissions by 10% and particulate emissions by 66%,” according to Damen.

Computational fluid dynamics were applied to the hull design to minimize resistance in the water, the company said, and software that measured the relationship between engine torque and propeller speed led to the optimal use of battery packs, reducing weight, energy consumption, and operation costs.

In addition, each ferry has remote monitoring through a network of sensors incorporated into the vessels. The company says that this technology allows for tracking sailing pattern, battery life-cycle, and swell dynamics. It should also improve operation efficiency and reduce maintenance downtime.

Movia said that each one of the new electric ferries has room for 80 passengers, which is 20 more than some current ferries. Overall, the port ferries typically carry around 700,000 passengers every year, the agency noted.

Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) heats the ferries, which Movia called a renewable biodiesel that’s better for the climate than regular diesel.

“The new electric ferries are crucial to our goal of cleaner air in Copenhagen,” said Mayor Frank Jensen. He added that they are an important step in having sustainable transit that’s quiet and non-polluting. “I look forward to having all of our iconic port ferries sailing on electricity, contributing to cleaner air in the port and the city as a whole.”