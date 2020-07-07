Cutting Emissions, Costs, and Improving Workplace Safety with Thermal Reusable Blanket Insulation

Shannon, the world-leading designer and maker of reusable thermal and acoustic insulation, helped George Mason University save more than $1 million since 2009 with an insulation solution for the university’s heating and cooling system. The university’s energy manager calculated the milestone based on annual energy savings accumulated from using a self-contained, reusable insulation system. Beginning in 2009, George Mason University’s Fairfax, Va., campus installed more than 725 custom-engineered reusable blankets on: boilers, valves & pumps in the Central Heating & Cooling Plant (CHCP); valves, fittings and expansion joints in tunnel vaults; and fittings and valves in mechanical rooms. Photos and specifications for these blankets appear on the Thermal Blanket Insulation page of Shannon’s website. “By reducing heat loss and energy, we got a payback in under 15 months with our reusable blankets,” said Patrick Buchanan, university energy manager for George Mason.
|Speakers
|
Patrick Buchanan
University Energy Manager
George Mason University
Adrian Fleming is CEO and co-founder of AccuvioSustainability Software. He combines this unique combination of interests with a passion for using Easy-to-Use technology to enable large organisations do more to improve their impact on the environment, the economy and society in general. Adrian’s background prior to foundingAccuviowas in technical architecture with Accenture, and Dell as a Software Development project manager. It was on this career journey that he encountered the challenge of Sustainability reporting across global organisations which lead to his light bulb moment that it needs to be made easier, for such accountability to be “main stream”. He was also involved in the early days of CoderDojo.com, a volunteer-led worldwide charity that teaches children from ages 6 – 14 how to develop software and electronics.
|
Joe Lauria
Director of Sales & Marketing
Shannon Global Energy Solutions
Joe Lauria leads the network of sales managers and representatives who sell Shannon Global Energy Solutions’ customers the company’s reusable, ASTM-, ISO- and UL-tested products to protect people, profits and the planet. Lauria is responsible for selling a portfolio of products that have saved customers over $400 million dollars. Lauria’s team also offers customers free thermal and acoustic surveys to show employers how to make a safer, sustainable workplace. Lauria has a track record of strategic sales and marketing leadership and success in the U.S. and internationally, with a focus on the industrial manufacturing sector.
|