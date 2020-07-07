Digital Solution Best Practices for Streamlining and Automating Product & Supply Chain Sustainability Programs

Donavan Hornsby

VP & Strategy Executive

Gensuite LLC

Donavan Hornsby is an executive-level leader with 15+ years of experience, working with industry clients in support of their EHS, Sustainability, Product Stewardship, and Responsible Sourcing programs. He leads a cross-industry workgroup comprising multi-functional teams addressing emerging regulatory issues and business priorities around product and supply chain sustainability in alignment with Gensuite’s long-term strategy and solution roadmap.

Donavan has presented at global events and conferences for several years covering topics ranging from emerging technologies to stakeholder engagement to management systems at forums including National Safety Congress, NAEM, Product Stewardship Society, IPC and others. Outside of Donavan’s professional commitments, he serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Campbell Conservancy, a non-profit organization, working with landowners and the community to conserve land with special natural, agricultural or community value in northern Kentucky and surrounding regions.