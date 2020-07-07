Digital Solution Best Practices for Streamlining and Automating Product & Supply Chain Sustainability Programs

Organizations struggle to manage increasing demands for product information from customers and regulatory bodies while also realizing stakeholder objectives for product sustainability and supply chain transparency. Join us as we provide insight into best practices and digital solutions employed by multi-functional teams to address these challenges. Discover Gensuite’s Product Steward™ solution – the award-winning application that streamlines product compliance, product sustainability, and supply chain sustainability programs. During this session, you will gain insight into how organizations can centralize and automate upstream supplier and manufacturer engagement and data collection to ensure smarter, and more environmentally sound product design and production activities. Learn how multi-functional teams can collaborate and synthesize material compliance program activities, responsible sourcing due diligence, and initiatives related to product and supply chain sustainability. Gain further insight into opportunities to connect business systems (ERP and PLM) and compliance systems for integrated, automated data sharing, regulatory impact alerting and other key management of change priorities.
|Speakers
|
Donavan Hornsby
VP & Strategy Executive
Gensuite LLC
Donavan Hornsby is an executive-level leader with 15+ years of experience, working with industry clients in support of their EHS, Sustainability, Product Stewardship, and Responsible Sourcing programs. He leads a cross-industry workgroup comprising multi-functional teams addressing emerging regulatory issues and business priorities around product and supply chain sustainability in alignment with Gensuite’s long-term strategy and solution roadmap.
Donavan has presented at global events and conferences for several years covering topics ranging from emerging technologies to stakeholder engagement to management systems at forums including National Safety Congress, NAEM, Product Stewardship Society, IPC and others. Outside of Donavan’s professional commitments, he serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Campbell Conservancy, a non-profit organization, working with landowners and the community to conserve land with special natural, agricultural or community value in northern Kentucky and surrounding regions.
|
|