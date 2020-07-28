Lost your password?
Doosan Bobcat North America Launches Electric Excavators

(Bobcat E50 Compact Excavator. Credit: Bobcat)

Doosan Bobcat North America and Green Machine Equipment, Inc., a manufacturer of renewable power drive systems, announced today a partnership to produce electric/hydraulic Bobcat compact excavators.

Green Machine will custom retrofit Bobcat excavators with their proprietary battery technology to replace the standard diesel power source and will sell the machines in select markets beginning this year. These electric/hydraulic machines will provide the power and performance equivalent to diesel-powered models, along with lower daily operating costs, zero emissions, reduced noise, and minimal maintenance. The electric/hydraulic compact excavators will be beneficial to operators working in urban environments, such as working close to other buildings or in public spaces.

Launched in 2010, New York-based Green Machine is a wholly owned subsidiary of alternative energy company Viridi Parente, Inc. The company’s clean, safe, and sustainable battery pack has already begun displacing energy systems in a vast array of markets.

Doosan Bobcat is constantly exploring new ways to advance the compact equipment industry with new technologies, services, and products.

