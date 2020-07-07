EnFocus™: Bringing Human-Centric Lighting To Every Building

The patent-pending EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing buildings to implement human-centric lighting (HCL), including flicker-free, dimmable (EnFocus™ DM) and tunable (EnFocus™ DCT), as well as circadian lighting capabilities, at a fraction of the cost—as low as one-third to one-eighth—of any other available control technology today, particularly for the retrofit applications. To facilitate HCL, simply replace existing wall switches and fluorescent or tubular LEDs with our EnFocus™ switches and EnFocus™ LED lamps without additional wiring or wireless communication protocol, eliminating the cost- prohibitive complexity, labor and time involved with traditional lighting control systems. And since EnFocus™ enables controlled lighting through a lamp-based solution and keeps existing fixtures in place, it reduces solid waste by over 90% throughout the product lifecycle and thereby achieves the lowest carbon footprint among lighting control systems.

Circadian lighting has proven to improve occupant mood, comfort and sleep, as well as increase learning and work productivity by over 20%, resulting in financial and human benefits far greater than energy savings. Facilities can now affordably increase lighting energy efficiency, lower carbon footprint and enhance employee well-being through this breathtakingly simple and powerful control lighting platform.