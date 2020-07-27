Lost your password?
Gillette Stadium Turns to Energy Efficient Servers to Reduce Annual CO2 Output

(Bloom Energy Servers powering Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: Bloom Energy)

More clean energy solutions have been added to power Gillette Stadium, this time with the introduction of fuel cell technology for energy servers.

Gillette Stadium is home to the New England Patriots and New England Revolution. The stadium has partnered with Bloom Energy Servers to provide two megawatts of power, supplying nearly 50% of the 65,878-seat stadium’s energy needs.

The energy servers are composed of solid oxide fuel cells and generate electricity without combustion using a highly efficient, electrochemical process. The use of these servers is expected to reduce nearly 1,500 metric tons of CO2 each year.

The Kraft Group, which owns Gillette Stadium, has already implemented several other clean energy and energy efficiency measures, including 500 kilowatts of combined heat and power at the stadium and one megawatt of solar panels throughout Patriot Place.

The energy servers were installed in a microgrid-ready configuration, allowing the stadium to easily upgrade to a microgrid. A microgrid is a localized power grid that can disconnect from the traditional grid to operate autonomously. According to Bloom Energy, its AlwaysON Microgrid solution provides enhanced resiliency in the face of grid outages and extreme weather events along with predictable energy costs. Planning for the future in this way aligns with the Kraft Group’s goal for Gillette Stadium to be the first stadium in the world to operate independently of the traditional electric grid.

These types of energy servers also power the Honda Center, SAP Center, and Staples Center sporting arenas.

