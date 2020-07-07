How to Manage Every Aspect of Sustainability with One Cloud-Based Platform

Adrian Fleming

CEO and co-founder

Accuvio Adrian Fleming is CEO and co-founder ofAccuvioSustainability Software. He combines this unique combination of interests with a passion for using Easy-to-Use technology to enable large organisations do more to improve their impact on the environment, the economy and society in general. Adrian’s background prior to foundingAccuviowas in technical architecture with Accenture, and Dell as a Software Development project manager. It was on this career journey that he encountered the challenge of Sustainability reporting across global organisations which lead to his light bulb moment that it needs to be made easier, for such accountability to be “main stream”. He was also involved in the early days of CoderDojo.com, a volunteer-led worldwide charity that teaches children from ages 6 – 14 how to develop software and electronics.