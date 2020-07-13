Johnnie Walker to be Packaged in World’s First 100% Plastic Free, Paper-Based Bottle

The world’s first ever 100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle, made entirely from sustainably sourced wood will debut with Johnnie Walker in early 2021. Diageo, makers of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Guinness, created the packaging.

This announcement comes as Diageo announces that it has launched a new partnership with Pilot Lite, a venture management company, to launch Pulpex Limited, a new sustainable packaging technology company. To ensure that the technology can be used in every area of life, Pulpex Limited has established a partner consortium of world leading FMCG companies in non-competing categories, including Unilever and PepsiCo, with further partners expected to be announced later in the year. The consortium partners are each expecting to launch their own branded paper bottles, based on Pulpex Limited’s design and technology, in 2021.

Pulpex Limited has developed what it calls a “first-of-its-kind” scalable paper-based bottle designed and developed to be 100% plastic free and expected to be fully recyclable. The bottle is made from sustainably sourced pulp to meet food-safe standards and will be fully recyclable in standard waste streams. The technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs, or move existing designs into paper, whilst not compromising on the existing quality of the product.

Pulpex Limited’s technology allows it to produce a variety of plastic-free, single mould bottles that can be used across a range of consumer goods. The packaging has been designed to contain a variety of liquid products and will form part of Diageo’s commitment towards Goal 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: ‘Responsible Consumption and Production.’

Back in 2019, Diageo announced it would be replacing the plastic ring carriers and shrink-wrap on their multipack beer products with 100% recyclable and biodegradable cardboard. The new packaging should help the multinational alcoholic beverages company reduce plastic waste by 400 metric tons annually.