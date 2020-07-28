NYC Transit Upgrades Portion of its Fleet to Electric Hybrid Buses

New Flyer and Allison Transmission will deliver 50 Allison electric hybrid equipped buses to the largest transit authority in the US: New York City Transit (NYCT). The majority of the electric hybrid buses will be delivered in 2021. New York City Transit Authority maintains a fleet of over 5,700 buses, 60% of which are equipped with Allison Bus Series™ B 400 and B 500 transmissions.

Allison Transmission said not only will these systems improve air quality, they are fuel efficient as well. New York City has indicated they will rely on Allison electric hybrids to reduce CO2 emissions in the city, while allowing the city to maintain a durable, reliable, economical fleet.

More than 10,000 state- and city-owned vehicles operating in New York are powered by Allison. Allison has delivered more than 8,500 electric hybrid propulsion systems globally, including deliveries to more than 14 agencies in New York State. These systems have accumulated nearly 2.2 billion miles, saving more than 265 million gallons of fuel, and preventing 2.6 metric tons of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere, the company said.

In 2019, a fleet of nine all-electric zero-emission delivery trucks were rolled out in the Bronx. The Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter trucks will serve several New York City nonprofits through a program funded by a settlement with American Electric Power over Clean Air Act violations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the program “the first of its kind.” Six nonprofit organizations chosen through a competitive application process are receiving funds from the $9.5 million settlement with AEP to lease one or two of the trucks for two years. The program also covers charging infrastructure, according to James’ office.