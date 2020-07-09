PVH Corporation Reports Sourcing Half of its Cotton Footprint Sustainably

PVH Corporation reported sourcing approximately 50% of its cotton footprint sustainably last year, halfway to the fashion and lifestyle company’s goal of reaching 100% by 2025.

Known for brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, Izod, and Geoffrey Beene, PVH said that around half of their cotton now comes from sustainable sources including Better Cotton, organic, and recycled cotton. Transitioning key product and packaging materials to sustainable alternatives while supporting regenerative agriculture practices and protecting animal welfare is a priority for the company.

Cotton represents nearly 70% of the company’s raw material use, which has prompted investments in sourcing more sustainable cotton.

“We are taking a portfolio approach to sustainable cotton by procuring and supporting the market growth for a variety of more sustainable cotton sources,” the company said. “As our program continues to evolve, we are continuously addressing the need to move further into our materials supply chain due to the high level of impact at the growing-milling stage.”

A core component of their global sustainable cotton program is sourcing Better Cotton produced by farmers in a way that is measurably better for the environment and farming communities, PVH said.

In 2018, the company said it had sourced 35% of their total cotton as Better Cotton. Last year, PVH estimates that they sourced 49% of their cotton as Better Cotton, calculated using Better Cotton Claim Units (BCCUs) sourced in 2018 and assuming business-specific growth rates in PVH total cotton consumption year over year.

Beyond cotton, PVH is aiming for fully sustainable viscose by 2025 and 100% sustainable polyester by 2030. So far 4% of their viscose has been sustainably sourced, but the company committed to eliminating fiber from ancient and endangered forests from their viscose fabrics by the end of this year.

Approximately 10% of their polyester comes from sustainable sources. Efforts to scale up the procurement of recycled fibers and identify opportunities for all divisions to feature products made with recycled polyester are under way.

The company’s sustainability update comes at a time when covid-19 has torn through the apparel industry, prompting store closures, layoffs, and disruptions across global supply chains.

“While the apparel industry will be uniquely transformed post-pandemic, we have a responsibility to help shape this ‘new normal’ for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Manny Chirico, chairman and CEO of PVH Corporation. “We are steadfast in our commitments to prioritize climate action, to build tighter, more resilient supply chains, to fight for social justice, and to deliver more sustainable products to our consumers.”