New Recycled Paper Wine Bottle Has Lower Carbon Footprint than Glass

A new wine bottle made from recycled paper with a food-grade liner can be completely recycled after use. Packaging company Frugalpac reported that the bottle has a significantly lower carbon footprint than glass or recycled plastic.

The Frugal Bottle is produced at Frugalpac’s facility in Ipswich from 94% recycled paperboard. Assurance, product testing, inspection, and certification company Intertek performed an independent life-cycle analysis on the bottle and found that it has a carbon footprint that’s 84% lower than a glass one and more than a third lower than a 100% recycled plastic one, Frugalpac said.

Moving to the Frugal Bottle allows wine producers to reduce the carbon footprint of each bottle, and lower transportation emissions because the bottles can be made and filled onsite, according to the company.

Weighing 83 grams, consumers can recycle the wine bottle by separating the plastic food-grade liner from the paper part — or the whole thing can go into a recycling bin because the liner separates easily during the paper re-pulping process, the firm noted.

“As the Frugal Bottle is made from recycled paperboard, it allows for 360-degree branding across the bottle,” the packaging company said. “No other wine or spirits bottle looks or feels like it, so it stands out on shelf and table.”

Italian vineyard Cantina Goccia’s 3Q Sangiovese red is the first wine to go on sale in the new paper bottle. Cantina Goccia owner Ceri Parke praised the bottle’s light weight, ease of transport, and sustainability. UK supermarket chains and hospitality groups have also expressed interest in the paper bottle.

The strategy of putting alcoholic liquids in paper packaging is gaining momentum. Pernod Ricard spirit brand the Absolut Company sees promise in paper as well. Last December Louise Werner, director of the future packaging team, told Environment + Energy Leader how the company is pursuing a fully recyclable paper bottle for their products.