Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Rubbermaid Teams with TerraCycle for Food Storage Recycling

(Credit: Rubbermaid)

Rubbermaid is partnering with international recycling company TerraCycle to make all brands of well-used food storage containers recyclable in the US and Canada. Through this new partnership, Rubbermaid helps ensure all glass and plastic food storage containers will have a sustainable end to their lifecycle.

Rubbermaid says that partnering with TerraCycle allows the company to create an even more sustainable product lifecycle, while giving consumers an easy way to recycle their well-used containers whenever they are ready to upgrade to its newest innovations.

Through the Rubbermaid Food Storage Recycling Program, consumers can send in all brands of well-used glass and plastic food storage containers to be recycled for free. Participants sign up on the TerraCycle program pages for the United States or Canada and mail in well-used food storage containers using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the containers are cleaned and melted into hard plastic or glass that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

In April, BIC, maker of stationary utensils and shavers, partnered with TerraCycle to offer consumers a free and easy way to recycle their fully used pens, mechanical pencils, markers, and other stationery products and parts of packaging nationwide. As an added incentive, for every shipment of used stationery product collected and sent to TerraCycle through this program, collectors earn points that can be donated to a school or charitable organization of their choice.

Whitepapers

Pandemic Preparedness: Propel Your Safety Culture Forward by Avoiding These 7 Mistakes

EHSQ Data Collection and Analysis: 5 Steps Toward More Informed Decision-Making

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Thrive Market is Largest Online Grocer to Receive B-Corp Certification
Starwood Property Trust Issues $300 Million in Bonds to Finance Sustainable Projects
Spotlight on Award Winner: Fetzer Vineyards Leverages IoT & Big Data to Stay Ahead of Water Waste
Consumers Consider Food Security as Concerning as Climate Change, Mars Study Shows
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.