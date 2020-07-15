Rubbermaid is partnering with international recycling company TerraCycle to make all brands of well-used food storage containers recyclable in the US and Canada. Through this new partnership, Rubbermaid helps ensure all glass and plastic food storage containers will have a sustainable end to their lifecycle.

Rubbermaid says that partnering with TerraCycle allows the company to create an even more sustainable product lifecycle, while giving consumers an easy way to recycle their well-used containers whenever they are ready to upgrade to its newest innovations.

Through the Rubbermaid Food Storage Recycling Program, consumers can send in all brands of well-used glass and plastic food storage containers to be recycled for free. Participants sign up on the TerraCycle program pages for the United States or Canada and mail in well-used food storage containers using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the containers are cleaned and melted into hard plastic or glass that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

In April, BIC, maker of stationary utensils and shavers, partnered with TerraCycle to offer consumers a free and easy way to recycle their fully used pens, mechanical pencils, markers, and other stationery products and parts of packaging nationwide. As an added incentive, for every shipment of used stationery product collected and sent to TerraCycle through this program, collectors earn points that can be donated to a school or charitable organization of their choice.