S&P Launches Climate-Linked Credit Analytics Model

S&P Global Market Intelligence and Oliver Wyman are collaborating to create a climate-linked credit analytics model suite. This new risk and scenario analysis capability will provide credit risk assessments of companies under a range of climate scenarios.

The model suite is designed to help financial institutions and corporates assess how a transition to a low-carbon economy will impact the creditworthiness of their counterparties. It will combine S&P Global Market Intelligence’s advanced Credit Analytics risk models and data with Oliver Wyman’s industry-leading climate scenario and stress testing expertise.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, these intuitive models will provide an in-depth view of the drivers that will impact credit risk, giving clients a new layer of climate-related assessment tools that help them form a holistic approach to assess credit risk.

The multi-sector climate-linked credit analytics models will become available on a rolling basis throughout 2020 and 2021.

In May, S&P Global announced the launch of its S&P Global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Scores with coverage of more than 7,300 companies, representing 95% of global market capitalization.

S&P Global ESG Scores are based on the globally recognized SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) – an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices. The scores will be made available to the investment community through S&P Global Market Intelligence’s data feed management solution, called Xpressfeed. This will allow investors to bring S&P Global ESG Scores together with more than 200 other datasets, including point-in-time financials, Trucost Environmental Data, Panjiva Supply Chain Intelligence, people data, ownership, corporate relationship, key developments, and more.