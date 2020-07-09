Spotlight On: EnFocus Lighting System

(Note: EnFocus chairman and CEO James Tu will present on how to bring human-centric lighting to every building at 11:30 am ET during the Environment + Energy Leader Summit on July 21. Register here.)

What the Judges Said…

“The ease of installation of this unique system offers competitive advantages over other lighting retrofit systems.”

The EnFocus lighting system from Energy Focus is a dimmable lighting control product built using the company’s patented control platform for use with their T8 lamp. This product enables existing buildings to implement dimmable and tunable LED lighting at lower cost compared to other control technology, particularly for the retrofit market, the company said.

The system replaces existing wall switches and fluorescent or tubular LEDs with a control package that includes switches and LED lamps that are dimmable and color tunable, without requiring additional wiring and electrical work. EnFocus lets users add controllability to any application by using its switch to communicate with the lamps over the AC wires, Energy Focus said. It retains more than 0.90 power factor as the lamps dim to 10% power so end users can achieve additional energy savings while maintaining essentially flicker-free light output, the company added. Energy Focus says that its lighting controls can provide around 30% of additional energy savings for the lighting system.

Energy Focus seeks to make products for the retrofit that are user-friendly, easy to install, and have a long life. Rather than produce fully integrated fixtures that require replacing existing fixtures — creating significant unnecessary material waste — the company’s lamp-centric products can be used to retrofit existing fixtures. The company used this approach for their EnFocus control system, designing it around the wall switch to use the AC wires to communicate with the T8 lamps, minimizing the amount of material that needs to be removed for an installation. This reduces the cost of goods and labor needed for installing the system, Energy Focus said.

Energy Focus said that energy service companies (ESCOs), which use lighting retrofits to offset HVAC updates, have avoided lighting controls due to the increased cost and effect on project payback. These companies have expressed interest in implementing the Enfocus system, according to Energy Focus. “The EnFocus system is allowing us to provide a cost-effective solution to projects that would have been missed opportunities for adding controls and achieving additional energy savings, improving human comfort, and performance over just converting to LEDs,” the company said.