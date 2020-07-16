Spotlight On: Implementation of Intelex ACTS for PDC Energy

(Note: Intelex Product Solution Consultant Jason Bebe will present on Sustainability, Transparency and Operational Excellence – 360 Degree View of Your EHSQ Performance at 1:00 pm EDT during the Environment + Energy Leader Summit on July 21. Register here.)

What the Judges Said… “PDC Energy faced multiple complexities, and successfully completed their implementation project on time. There is a real benefit to tracking sustainability indicators.”

Colorado-based PDC Energy is an independent crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids exploration and production company. They are subject to strict and complex compliance requirements across their approximately 1,000 facilities, said cloud-based EHS software company Intelex.

PDC Energy was looking for air emissions management software that could handle numerous compliance and reporting frameworks, and accommodate unique compliance processes when needed. The company selected the Intelex Asset and Compliance Tracking System (ACTS). They used ACTS to create a one-off compliance process for a vapor control systems EPA consent decree via PL SQL coding. In addition, PDC uses the software for more standard compliance items such as SARA Tier II reporting, carbon emissions reporting, flare line blowout inspections, storm water inspections, and SPCC management.

Intelex said that ACTS helps customers facilitate conformance with all types of air, water, and waste regulations and reporting frameworks. ACTS integrates a calculation engine, sustainability performance indicators, air emissions management, water management, and waste management with permits management, corrective and preventative actions, and audits and inspections. The software can be configured with no changes to the source code, Intelex added.

One of the air emissions regulations that PDC Energy must comply with is a consent decree with the EPA regarding vapor control systems, Intelex said. The consent decree requires constant monitoring of that vapor control systems and a site inspection within 24 hours if a high reading is registered. PDC also needed a system up and running in just four months.

Intelex said that the framework and workflow was successfully completed in four months, and optimized for the following 14 months. Using Intelex ACTS, PDC met their compliance goal by implementing a system that records measurements from a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system every 15 seconds. In the event of a reading that exceeds a set threshold, ACTS automatically creates and schedules an inspection while simultaneously sending the relevant inspection forms to the correct employee. If corrective actions are required, they are created and tracked to completion within ACTS.