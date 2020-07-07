Sustainability, Transparency and Operational Excellence – 360 Degree View of Your EHSQ Performance

Managing environmental impacts is a difficult topic in today’s EHSQ. Regulatory compliance drives the need to track your data and public opinion is vital in today’s hyper connected world.
Getting started with compliance can seem daunting. Having a software system alone is not enough – you need the ability to bolt on the right content and information that matters to provide a complete view of your company and performance. In this session we will walk through what you could get out of an EMIS and why planning for the future is paramount to creating your own success. You will get a deep dive into the simple and fool-proof tools available to you to achieve the following:
- Simplify data collection
- Manage your compliance calendar
- Monitor and meet internal and external reporting requirements
- Full audit trail
- Configurable charts, dashboards and reports
- Emission factor library to easily calculate GHG emissions
Speakers
Jason Beebe
Product Solution Consultant
Intelex
Jason has over 20 years of experience in design, configuration, and deployment of environmental and energy data management solutions for Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Manufacturing, Mining, and Electric Power Generation to meet local, regional, country, and enterprise wide regulatory requirements and voluntary reporting programs.
He takes a pragmatic approach to solving data collection, processing, and reporting challenges by leveraging functional and proven software solutions.
Rob Polito
ACTS Sales Manager
Intelex
Striving to be great at Sales requires similar attributes to running a marathon. You need to think out of the box, be dedicated and show commitment. I have run seven marathons to date and love both running and sales!
I have over thirty-nine years of running races, sales, management, marketing, software, engineering and environmental consulting experience providing services and products to the industrial sector. My diverse experience includes major account development, strategic account planning, new business development, sales training, proposal writing, presentations, writing business plans and national account management. My particular expertise is in helping companies achieve significant growth in the software business.
I am part of the culture champion team with Intelex where we help our company with culture, diversity, branding, inclusion, communication, education and community. We are proud to share this program with our prospects and customers to show them the type of company they are investing in when they choose to partner with us as their software vendor.
I am passionate and experienced runner, mentor and sales leader with Sustainability, EHSQ and Supply Chain software sales expertise. My entire career has been spent helping companies keep their internal and external stakeholders safe while improving their overall environmental performance.
