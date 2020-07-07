Sustainability, Transparency and Operational Excellence – 360 Degree View of Your EHSQ Performance

Rob Polito

ACTS Sales Manager

Intelex

Striving to be great at Sales requires similar attributes to running a marathon. You need to think out of the box, be dedicated and show commitment. I have run seven marathons to date and love both running and sales!

I have over thirty-nine years of running races, sales, management, marketing, software, engineering and environmental consulting experience providing services and products to the industrial sector. My diverse experience includes major account development, strategic account planning, new business development, sales training, proposal writing, presentations, writing business plans and national account management. My particular expertise is in helping companies achieve significant growth in the software business.

I am part of the culture champion team with Intelex where we help our company with culture, diversity, branding, inclusion, communication, education and community. We are proud to share this program with our prospects and customers to show them the type of company they are investing in when they choose to partner with us as their software vendor.

I am passionate and experienced runner, mentor and sales leader with Sustainability, EHSQ and Supply Chain software sales expertise. My entire career has been spent helping companies keep their internal and external stakeholders safe while improving their overall environmental performance.