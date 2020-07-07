Lost your password?
If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Turntide: It’s Time to Pick the Lowest Hanging Fruit in Energy Efficiency

Electric motors consume nearly half the electricity in commercial and residential buildings. But most of these motors are still using wasteful legacy designs that have only been improved incrementally over the past century. Recent advances in power electronics and IoT have enabled the design of switched reluctance motors that reduce waste and use significantly less energy. See how Turntide’s Smart Motor System (E&EL Product of the Year) is reducing HVAC energy consumption by more than 60% for dozens of major commercial brands.

Speakers
Maya Aharon
Vice President of Business Development
Turntide Technologies

As Vice President of Business Development at Turntide Technologies, Maya Aharom’s role spans across channel sales, go-to-market strategy, and new product development. Before joining Turntide, Maya held executive positions at WINT water Intelligence, an enterprise SaaS solution for water efficiency and sustainability, and at Focus Capital, a private equity firm where she turned around underperforming companies. Maya served as Intelligence Corps chief of staff for Israel Defense Forces before accepting the role of Program Manager in the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, where she served in an elite intelligence unit in cybersecurity. She holds a BA in Business Administration and Management from IDC Herzliya.

 

Whitepapers

Disruptors: How Microlearning and Digital Platforms are Redefining Training

Return-To-Work: A Template for a COVID-19 Business Preparedness Plan – comes in a Word Doc

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Digital Solution Best Practices for Streamlining and Automating Product & Supply Chain Sustainability Programs
EnFocus™: Bringing Human-Centric Lighting To Every Building
Sustainability, Transparency and Operational Excellence – 360 Degree View of Your EHSQ Performance
Cutting Emissions, Costs, and Improving Workplace Safety with Thermal Reusable Blanket Insulation
﻿
Translate »
© Copyright 2020 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.