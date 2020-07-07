Turntide: It’s Time to Pick the Lowest Hanging Fruit in Energy Efficiency

Maya Aharon

Vice President of Business Development

Turntide Technologies As Vice President of Business Development at Turntide Technologies, Maya Aharom’s role spans across channel sales, go-to-market strategy, and new product development. Before joining Turntide, Maya held executive positions at WINT water Intelligence, an enterprise SaaS solution for water efficiency and sustainability, and at Focus Capital, a private equity firm where she turned around underperforming companies. Maya served as Intelligence Corps chief of staff for Israel Defense Forces before accepting the role of Program Manager in the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, where she served in an elite intelligence unit in cybersecurity. She holds a BA in Business Administration and Management from IDC Herzliya.