Turntide: It’s Time to Pick the Lowest Hanging Fruit in Energy Efficiency

Electric motors consume nearly half the electricity in commercial and residential buildings. But most of these motors are still using wasteful legacy designs that have only been improved incrementally over the past century. Recent advances in power electronics and IoT have enabled the design of switched reluctance motors that reduce waste and use significantly less energy. See how Turntide’s Smart Motor System (E&EL Product of the Year) is reducing HVAC energy consumption by more than 60% for dozens of major commercial brands.
Maya Aharon
Vice President of Business Development
Turntide Technologies
As Vice President of Business Development at Turntide Technologies, Maya Aharom’s role spans across channel sales, go-to-market strategy, and new product development. Before joining Turntide, Maya held executive positions at WINT water Intelligence, an enterprise SaaS solution for water efficiency and sustainability, and at Focus Capital, a private equity firm where she turned around underperforming companies. Maya served as Intelligence Corps chief of staff for Israel Defense Forces before accepting the role of Program Manager in the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, where she served in an elite intelligence unit in cybersecurity. She holds a BA in Business Administration and Management from IDC Herzliya.
