Two Major Solar Projects Now Under Construction in North Carolina

Construction has begun on two major solar projects in North Carolina. The projects are:

The 69-megawatt (MW) Maiden Creek solar facility, located on Didley Dadburn Road in the Catawba County town of Maiden

The 25-MW Gaston solar facility located on Neal Road in the Gaston County town of Bessemer City

The projects, being constructed by Duke Energy, were selected as part of a competitive bidding process that was established from 2017’s landmark solar legislation in North Carolina. The projects were among the most cost-effective and will deliver clean solar energy at the lowest possible cost.

Together, the projects will feature about 400,000 solar panels and generate enough energy to power approximately 20,000 homes and businesses. Both projects are scheduled to come online by the end of this year. At peak construction, a combined 380 workers will be employed at the two sites.

With nuclear, hydro and renewable energy, more than half of North Carolina’s energy mix is carbon free. Plus, in January, Duke Energy agreed to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash in North Carolina as part of a settlement agreement with community and environmental groups, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reported.

According to the DEQ, the agreed-upon excavation is the largest coal ash cleanup in United States history. The settlement ends years of controversy over the utility’s unlined coal ash ponds.