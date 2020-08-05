5-Year International Initiative to Focus on Low-Carbon Energy Technologies

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI) are embarking on a five-year initiative to accelerate the development and demonstration of low-carbon energy technologies. With increasingly ambitious decarbonization goals from private companies and governments alike, existing technology is not enough to achieve those targets.

The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) is an international collaborative spanning the electric and gas sectors that will help advance global, economy-wide deep decarbonization. With 18 anchor sponsors, the LCRI leverages the collaborative research model employed by both EPRI and GTI, bringing industry stakeholders together to conduct clean energy R&D. Seeded with $10 million from the EPRI collaborative, funding for the initiative is expected to be leveraged many times over its $100 million target through public and private collaboration.

Sponsors of the initiative represent a wide swath of the energy industry. These entities include:

American Electric Power

Con Edison

Dominion Energy

Duke Energy

Exelon Corporation

Lincoln Electric System

Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

Missouri River Energy Service

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Americas

National Fuel

New York Power Authority

Portland General Electric

PPL Corporation

Salt River Project

SoCalGas

Southern California Edison

Southern Company

Tennessee Valley Authority

The LCRI is targeting advancements in low-carbon electric generation technologies and low-carbon energy carriers, such as hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels, and biofuels. According to LCRI, this worldwide collaborative will:

Identify and accelerate fundamental development of promising technologies

Demonstrate and assess the performance of key technologies and processes

Inform key stakeholders and the public about technology options and potential pathways to a low-carbon future

LCRI said the initiative represents a key step toward achieving decarbonization goals over the next 30 years.