5-Year International Initiative to Focus on Low-Carbon Energy Technologies

(Credit: LCRI)

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI) are embarking on a five-year initiative to accelerate the development and demonstration of low-carbon energy technologies. With increasingly ambitious decarbonization goals from private companies and governments alike, existing technology is not enough to achieve those targets.

The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) is an international collaborative spanning the electric and gas sectors that will help advance global, economy-wide deep decarbonization. With 18 anchor sponsors, the LCRI leverages the collaborative research model employed by both EPRI and GTI, bringing industry stakeholders together to conduct clean energy R&D. Seeded with $10 million from the EPRI collaborative, funding for the initiative is expected to be leveraged many times over its $100 million target through public and private collaboration.

Sponsors of the initiative represent a wide swath of the energy industry. These entities include:

  • American Electric Power
  • Con Edison
  • Dominion Energy
  • Duke Energy
  • Exelon Corporation
  • Lincoln Electric System
  • Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
  • Missouri River Energy Service
  • Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Americas
  • National Fuel
  • New York Power Authority
  • Portland General Electric
  • PPL Corporation
  • Salt River Project
  • SoCalGas
  • Southern California Edison
  • Southern Company
  • Tennessee Valley Authority

The LCRI is targeting advancements in low-carbon electric generation technologies and low-carbon energy carriers, such as hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels, and biofuels. According to LCRI, this worldwide collaborative will:

  • Identify and accelerate fundamental development of promising technologies
  • Demonstrate and assess the performance of key technologies and processes
  • Inform key stakeholders and the public about technology options and potential pathways to a low-carbon future

LCRI said the initiative represents a key step toward achieving decarbonization goals over the next 30 years.

