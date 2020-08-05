5-Year International Initiative to Focus on Low-Carbon Energy Technologies

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI) are embarking on a five-year initiative to accelerate the development and demonstration of low-carbon energy technologies. With increasingly ambitious decarbonization goals from private companies and governments alike, existing technology is not enough to achieve those targets.
The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) is an international collaborative spanning the electric and gas sectors that will help advance global, economy-wide deep decarbonization. With 18 anchor sponsors, the LCRI leverages the collaborative research model employed by both EPRI and GTI, bringing industry stakeholders together to conduct clean energy R&D. Seeded with $10 million from the EPRI collaborative, funding for the initiative is expected to be leveraged many times over its $100 million target through public and private collaboration.
Sponsors of the initiative represent a wide swath of the energy industry. These entities include:
- American Electric Power
- Con Edison
- Dominion Energy
- Duke Energy
- Exelon Corporation
- Lincoln Electric System
- Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
- Missouri River Energy Service
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Americas
- National Fuel
- New York Power Authority
- Portland General Electric
- PPL Corporation
- Salt River Project
- SoCalGas
- Southern California Edison
- Southern Company
- Tennessee Valley Authority
The LCRI is targeting advancements in low-carbon electric generation technologies and low-carbon energy carriers, such as hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels, and biofuels. According to LCRI, this worldwide collaborative will:
- Identify and accelerate fundamental development of promising technologies
- Demonstrate and assess the performance of key technologies and processes
- Inform key stakeholders and the public about technology options and potential pathways to a low-carbon future
LCRI said the initiative represents a key step toward achieving decarbonization goals over the next 30 years.