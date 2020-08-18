How to Implement an Advanced Corporate Climate Strategy: E-Book

Corporate leaders with significant climate commitments continue to work toward these goals in spite of the pandemic. More than 900 companies, including familiar brands, have adopted science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gases. A new e-book from Environment + Energy Leader, Implementing an Advanced Corporate Climate Strategy, shows how these targets create new business opportunities and build resilience.

Leaders from Walmart, Ben & Jerry’s, Seventh Generation, VF Corporation, and Pure Strategies share insights about what a smart climate strategy entails, the benefits one can provide, and innovative solutions to common challenges.

“Having outside expertise inform our strategy enables us to tap into the latest science and innovative approaches to science-based targets,” said Seventh Generation’s global director of advocacy and sustainability Ashley Orgain.

In this e-book, Environment + Energy Leader explores:

Ways that a smart strategy can strengthen your company

How setting a target through the Science Based Targets initiative works.

Potential sources of Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

How to reduce tricky indirect emissions.

New approaches for developing effective projects and initiatives.

And much more…

The report also takes a closer look at Ben & Jerry’s carbon footprinting process, Walmart’s Project Gigaton calculators for suppliers, and a new streamlined science-based target route for small and medium-sized enterprises.

For more information on implementing an advanced corporate climate strategy, download the e-book here.