BNP Paribas Closes First Environment-Linked Revolving Credit Facility

BNP Paribas today announced it has closed a $100 million syndicated Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) structured as a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) with Empresas CMPC S.A. (CMPC), a Chilean pulp and paper company.

This is the first SLL for CMPC and the first for BNP Paribas in Latin America. It is also the first SLL RCF in Chile with comprehensive environmental Key Performance Indicators. The RCF includes four environmental sustainability performance targets as described below:

Greenhouse gas emissions Industrial water use Industrial waste to landfill Area for protection, conservation, and restoration

The recent launch of the UN-backed Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), of which BNP Paribas is part of, is reinforcing the need to address biodiversity loss and manage associated nature-related risks. The aforementioned KPIs align with tackling this objective, along with CMPC’s public corporate sustainability goals, and cover a broad range of key sustainability issues for CMPC and the pulp and paper industry as a whole. The SLL also offers incentives to achieve results for the Company in line and beyond publicly expressed commitments.

In North America, the bank closed a sustainability-linked loan with JetBlue Airways in February 2020 via an amendment to its existing Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility – the first sustainability-linked RCF for the airline industry.

Earlier this year, WSP Global Inc. became the first professional services firm in the Americas to secure sustainability-linked terms for its syndicated credit facility. WSP signed an amendment to its existing credit facility to include financing terms that reduce or increase the borrowing costs on the lending facility as sustainability targets are met or missed.

The amendment introduced an annual pricing adjustment based on the achievement of ambitious targets related to sustainability. According to WSP, this step reflects the company’s goal to create compelling business value through advancing its vision to have a long-lasting positive impact on society.