Carnival Corp. Commits to Reduce Emissions 40% by 2030

In 2019, Carnival Corporation achieved the remaining targets within its 2020 sustainability goals and established new goals as part of its initial 2030 sustainability goals, including a commitment to reduce the rate of carbon emissions by 40%, which aligns with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements in alignment with the Paris Agreement and in support of the United Nations Agenda 2030.

The company’s latest sustainability report details progress made in 2019 to achieve and surpass sustainability goals, while defining an initial set of sustainability commitments beyond 2020. The progress includes:

Carbon Footprint : Achieved 29.1% reduction in CO 2 e intensity relative to 2005 baseline, which is additional progress on top of reaching the original goal of 25% reduction in carbon intensity in 2017; additionally, the company committed to a new goal of 40% reduction in its rate of carbon emissions by 2030 relative to 2008 baseline.

: Achieved 29.1% reduction in CO e intensity relative to 2005 baseline, which is additional progress on top of reaching the original goal of 25% reduction in carbon intensity in 2017; additionally, the company committed to a new goal of 40% reduction in its rate of carbon emissions by 2030 relative to 2008 baseline. Advanced Air Quality Systems : As of the end of 2019, 77% of the fleet was equipped with Advanced Air Quality Systems, capable of removing nearly all sulfur from exhaust, enabling cleaner air emissions at port and at sea with no negative impact to the marine environment.

: As of the end of 2019, 77% of the fleet was equipped with Advanced Air Quality Systems, capable of removing nearly all sulfur from exhaust, enabling cleaner air emissions at port and at sea with no negative impact to the marine environment. Cold Ironing : At the end of 2019, 47 of the company’s ships featured the ability to use shoreside electric power while docked, with the ships able to connect at 12 global cruise ports equipped with the technology, further reducing air emissions in ports where this option is available.

: At the end of 2019, 47 of the company’s ships featured the ability to use shoreside electric power while docked, with the ships able to connect at 12 global cruise ports equipped with the technology, further reducing air emissions in ports where this option is available. Advanced Wastewater Treatment Systems : Reached initial goal by achieving a 10.3 percentage points increase in coverage of fleetwide capacity relative to 2014 baseline.

: Reached initial goal by achieving a 10.3 percentage points increase in coverage of fleetwide capacity relative to 2014 baseline. Waste Reduction : Reached initial goal by achieving a 5.6% reduction in waste rate relative to 2016 baseline and committed to a new food waste reduction goal of 10% across the fleet by the end of 2021. The company also committed to a new goal to reduce all non-essential single-use items and plastics on board by 50% by the end of 2021.

: Reached initial goal by achieving a 5.6% reduction in waste rate relative to 2016 baseline and committed to a new food waste reduction goal of 10% across the fleet by the end of 2021. The company also committed to a new goal to reduce all non-essential single-use items and plastics on board by 50% by the end of 2021. Water Efficiency: Surpassed goal by achieving an 8.7% reduction relative to 2010 baseline and further improved water efficiency by supplying 82% of water needs from the ocean, purchasing only 18% of the water needed onboard ships at designated ports.

2019 Sustainability Report Highlights

Pathway to Decarbonization

Carnival Corporation is committed to addressing climate change and continuing to lead the pathway to decarbonization within the cruise industry. As part of this commitment, decarbonization efforts in 2019 included: