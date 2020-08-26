Carnival Corp. Commits to Reduce Emissions 40% by 2030

In 2019, Carnival Corporation achieved the remaining targets within its 2020 sustainability goals and established new goals as part of its initial 2030 sustainability goals, including a commitment to reduce the rate of carbon emissions by 40%, which aligns with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements in alignment with the Paris Agreement and in support of the United Nations Agenda 2030.
The company’s latest sustainability report details progress made in 2019 to achieve and surpass sustainability goals, while defining an initial set of sustainability commitments beyond 2020. The progress includes:
- Carbon Footprint: Achieved 29.1% reduction in CO2e intensity relative to 2005 baseline, which is additional progress on top of reaching the original goal of 25% reduction in carbon intensity in 2017; additionally, the company committed to a new goal of 40% reduction in its rate of carbon emissions by 2030 relative to 2008 baseline.
- Advanced Air Quality Systems: As of the end of 2019, 77% of the fleet was equipped with Advanced Air Quality Systems, capable of removing nearly all sulfur from exhaust, enabling cleaner air emissions at port and at sea with no negative impact to the marine environment.
- Cold Ironing: At the end of 2019, 47 of the company’s ships featured the ability to use shoreside electric power while docked, with the ships able to connect at 12 global cruise ports equipped with the technology, further reducing air emissions in ports where this option is available.
- Advanced Wastewater Treatment Systems: Reached initial goal by achieving a 10.3 percentage points increase in coverage of fleetwide capacity relative to 2014 baseline.
- Waste Reduction: Reached initial goal by achieving a 5.6% reduction in waste rate relative to 2016 baseline and committed to a new food waste reduction goal of 10% across the fleet by the end of 2021. The company also committed to a new goal to reduce all non-essential single-use items and plastics on board by 50% by the end of 2021.
- Water Efficiency: Surpassed goal by achieving an 8.7% reduction relative to 2010 baseline and further improved water efficiency by supplying 82% of water needs from the ocean, purchasing only 18% of the water needed onboard ships at designated ports.
2019 Sustainability Report Highlights
Pathway to Decarbonization
Carnival Corporation is committed to addressing climate change and continuing to lead the pathway to decarbonization within the cruise industry. As part of this commitment, decarbonization efforts in 2019 included:
- Carbon Emission Goal: The company made further progress on its 2020 carbon reduction goal first achieved three years ahead of schedule in 2017 and committed to a new goal of 40% reduction in the intensity of CO2e emissions by 2030.
- Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG): The company continued to pioneer the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the cruise industry by introducing the second LNG-powered ship for its global fleet, Costa Smeralda, which joined AIDAnova as the first cruise vessels in the world to be powered by LNG. As the marine industry’s most advanced fuel technology, LNG has a lower carbon emission profile, eliminates sulfur and significantly improves overall air emissions.
- Advanced Air Quality Systems: Carnival Corporation continued the installation and retrofitting of its global fleet with Advanced Air Quality Systems, which remove nearly all sulfur from ships’ engine exhaust, reducing particulates and nitrogen oxides, with over 77% of the company’s fleet equipped.
- Fuel Cell Technologies: Carnival Corporation announced a joint venture project to develop a decentralized energy network and a hybrid energy system with a new generation of fuel cells for use in oceangoing passenger vessels. Scheduled for 2021, AIDA Cruises will be the world’s first cruise company to test the use of fuel cells to cut carbon emissions on a large passenger ship.
- Battery Systems: The company’s AIDA Cruises brand signed an agreement with Corvus Energy, the world’s leading marine battery supplier, for the production and installation of a first-of-its-kind lithium-ion battery storage system on a cruise ship that can power the ship’s propulsion and operation for limited periods of time, expected to begin in 2021.
- Getting to Zero Coalition: Carnival Corporation became the first cruise company to join the Getting to Zero Coalition, an alliance of organizations across the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors committed to accelerating the decarbonization of the international shipping industry.