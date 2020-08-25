Don’t Get Left Behind: What is your Sustainability-EHS Fluency?

Effective leaders know the business environment in which they operate, and they anticipate the risk and opportunities that will determine success. Over the last decade disruptive innovations, new business models, products that challenge established industry practices and now a pandemic have put a focus on sustainability (environmental social governance (ESG) non-financial issues/impacts/risks) among corporate stakeholders.
This webinar is designed to help develop your sustainability fluency and begin to connect the dots on sustainability and EHS management. EHS management through a sustainability lens systematically helps companies identify, assess, manage, and continually improve ESG risks and opportunities, developing KPIs and creating value for the company and its stakeholders. These corporate stakeholders are moving the needle on sustainability expectations globally. Join us as we connect the dots and help you stay ahead of the curve to influence EHS and ESG performance at the top levels in your company. You will learn to:
- Increase your Sustainability fluency. Begin to develop a high-level understanding of the linkages that are evolving between Corporate, EHS and Sustainability performance
- Understand how corporate and EHS stakeholders are expanding and their influence on EHS decision making
- Begin to build a company specific ‘next steps roadmap’ to align sustainability and EHS initiatives and performance to create value for your company
Date: September 30, 2020
Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST
Kathy Seabrook
CEO
Global Solutions, Inc.
In her role as CEO of Global Solutions, Inc., Kathy works with multinational and US companies across industry sectors focused on operational, commercial and safety/health excellence using a risk based approach to environmental, safety and health as a lever for organizational culture change and sustainable corporate performance.
Kathy is a futurist and influencer in the convergence of corporate performance, risk, workplace safety, health & environmental performance, human capital, Sustainability/Corporate Responsibility, organizational culture, change and resilience. She brings knowledge and experience from her various leadership roles in her company, ISO 45001 (US and International levels), ANSI Z10, ASSP, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 403 OSH Project working group and most recently as the Chair of the Center for Safety and Health Sustainability. She is currently a member of the Capitals Coalition Advisory Council.
Kathy holds OSH certifications in the US, UK and Europe and is a Fellow of Institution of Occupational Health and Safety (IOSH) and the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP). She holds a BSc in Chemistry from James Madison University, USA.
Scott Gaddis
Scott Gaddis, VP and Global Practice Leader, Safety and Health, Intelex Technologies, has 30 years in EHS leadership experience in heavy manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and packaging. Before joining Intelex, Gaddis served as Vice President, EHS for Coveris High Performance Packaging, Executive Director of EHS at Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Global Leader for Occupational Safety and Health at Kimberly-Clark Corporation.
In all his roles, Gaddis was responsible for developing program strategy, leading compliance, building operational effectiveness and leadership capability. He has been published in various EHS trade journals and has lectured at National and International EHS conferences. He is a Special Government Employee supporting the US Department of Labor and has received numerous awards recognizing his leadership in EHS. Gaddis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Safety and Health from Murray State University in Murray, Ky.