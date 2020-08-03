GM And EVgo Will Add 2,700 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Across the Country

General Motors and EVgo plan to triple the size of the nation’s largest public fast charging network by adding more than 2,700 new fast chargers over the next five years, a move the companies hope will help accelerate widespread electric vehicle adoption.

The two companies will add fast charging stations to cities and suburbs, unlocking new EV customer segments and providing increased charging access to drivers who live in multi-unit homes, rent their homes and can’t install chargers, or might not have access to workplace charging.

Accirding to GM, the company’s relationship with EVgo will bolster the public fast charging network available to EV customers ahead of increased market demand and reinforce our commitment to an all-electric, zero- emissions future.

Customers will have access to some of the fastest charging capabilities at the places they regularly frequent, like grocery stores, retail outlets, entertainment centers and other high-traffic locations. With fast charging available where people typically spend 15-30 minutes, customers can charge their vehicles in the time it takes to run their errands.

The new EVgo fast charging stations will be available to customers starting early 2021. Stations will be located in highly-visible areas and most will be able to charge at least four vehicles simultaneously. Additionally, stations will feature new charging technology with 100-350-kilowatt capabilities to meet the needs of an increasingly powerful set of EVs coming to market.

The new EVgo fast chargers will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Both GM and EVgo have made significant investments and commitments to running on renewable energy. Earlier this year, General Motors committed to all US plants running on renewable energy by 2030 and all global plants running on renewable energy by 2040. Additionally, in March, the company announced it appointed Dane Parker as the company’s first chief sustainability officer.

Parker, past vice president of sustainable workplaces, expands his current role with the newly created position as GM’s chief sustainability officer. In this role, he leads a company-wide sustainability strategy, including integration of the company’s goal to reach a zero emissions future.

General Motors and EVgo designed this new endeavor to leverage private investment alongside government grant and utility programs, as building out the necessary charging infrastructure ahead of market demands will require continued public-private partnership.

Both companies will continue working with key stakeholders to leverage new and existing public-private programs to facilitate the acceleration of the EV charging infrastructure needed to support ubiquitous EV adoption.