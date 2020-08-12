Google has achieved the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification at its Mountain View, Calif., Los Angeles, Calif., and Dublin, Ireland campuses under the AWS Standard. Earning AWS certification for commercial office space demonstrates a company’s commitment to understanding the complex issues and opportunities within the watersheds it operates and to work with local stakeholders to achieve the five outcomes of water stewardship to include: sustainable water balance, good water quality, good water governance, the healthy status of important water-related areas (rivers, marshes, etc.), and safe water access, sanitation and hygiene for everyone (WASH).

The AWS certification process shows companies how to identify and mitigate risks while also addressing shared challenges and opportunities that arise from a site’s use of resources. According to AWS, many of the systems that supply, distribute and treat water are based on centuries-old technology and assumptions that may no longer be valid in our ever-changing world. The AWS standard meets that need by enabling companies of any size, and in any industry, to learn about the state of water in its location, engage with key stakeholders, and create customized strategic plans that address internal and external water-related risks unique to its operations and watershed.

Key partners and tools, such as LimnoTech, WWFs Water Risk Filter and WRI’s Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas, enabled Google to rank and prioritize sites based on its water risk. A few ways a site can begin to address water stewardship challenges include creating an on-site water stewardship team, using efficient fixtures, managing stormwater runoff, and collecting air-conditioning condensate and rainwater for irrigation.

As part of Google’s sustainability initiatives, the company recently issued $5.75 billion in sustainability bonds, the largest sustainability or green bond by any company in history. Although a number of companies have issued green bonds (directed solely to environmental uses), sustainability bonds differ in that their proceeds support investment in both environmental and social initiatives. Such bonds are an emerging asset class and Google is hoping this transaction will help develop this new market. According to Alphabet, there was strong demand for these bonds from investors — they were significantly oversubscribed.