Igloo Launches Cooler Line Created with Fiber Made from Recycled Plastic

Igloo has released their softside cooler collection woven with REPREVE, a fiber created from recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles. Igloo’s REPREVE collection includes five new styles, ranging from a 10-can lunch bag to a 36-can backpack.

REPREVE is created from collected recyclables, like used plastic water bottles, that enter a material conversion process where it is chopped, blended and melted into REPREVE chip. From there, it’s transformed into recycled fiber used in the material of Igloo’s new softside cooler bags

Recycled plastic is now being used for a number of products. In April, Henkel announced it had begun using packaging made from recycled household plastics for its detergent capsule products. The plastic packaging contains recycled polypropylene, according to the container manufacturer.

Henkel tapped Austrian manufacturer Greiner Packaging to develop the new design sleeve and container. The outer cardboard sleeve is made from 92% recycled content. Although the inside of the plastic container is still made from white virgin material, its exterior layer now includes recycled polypropylene from post-consumer sources.

And in June, Mondelez International announced it will start incorporating recycled plastic into the European packaging for its Philadelphia cream cheese brand beginning in 2022.

The move is part of the global snack company’s commitment to use 5% recycled content in all of its plastic packaging. Mondelez said that increasing the use of recycled plastic drives demand for recycled material, reducing the need to produce new virgin material.