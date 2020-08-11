Lost your password?
J.B. Hunt Makes First Delivery Using All-Electric Freightliner

(Credit: J.B. Hunt)

J.B. Hunt Transport completed its first delivery using the Freightliner eCascadia, Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) all-electric Class 8 truck.

The transport, a 120-mile intermodal haul for Walmart, kicks off a three-month testing phase in which J.B. Hunt will integrate the eCascadia with its day-to-day fleet operations in Los Angeles.

With zero tailpipe emissions, the eCascadia is an environmentally friendly vehicle that can greatly reduce a fleet’s carbon footprint, according to J.B. Hunt Transport. On a full charge, the eCascadia is expected to have a driving range of up to 250 miles, making it ideal for local and regional distribution and drayage. The all-electric tractor has a 525-horsepower engine and can recharge as much as 80% in just 90 minutes.

Charging stations have been installed at the Los Angeles terminal, and drivers are being trained on an ongoing basis to operate the vehicle. The eCascadia that J.B. Hunt is testing is part of the Freightliner Customer Experience Fleet, an initiative to provide DTNA customers with first-hand experience implementing electric vehicles within their operations.

