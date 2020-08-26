Keurig Dr Pepper Will Use 100% Renewable Energy by 2025

Keurig Dr Pepper today published its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, which outlines new emissions reduction targets and renewable energy commitments. Highlights from KDP’s 2019 corporate responsibility report include:

In creased circularity for packaging: The Company is on track to achieve its goals of 100% recylable or compostable packaging and 30% PCR content by 2025. Currently, 95% of the Company’s K-Cup pods are now recyclable, and all will be transitioned by the end of 2020. In support of solutions that drive a circular economy, KDP launched the $100 million Every Bottle Back initiative with the American Beverage Association and industry peers to improve recycling infrastructure and support consumer education. Similarly, the Company is a founding sponsor and the largest funder of The Recycling Partnership’s Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, a parallel effort to further increase and improve the recyclability of polypropylene, the primary material of recyclable K-Cup pods and Mott’s applesauce cups.

Accelerated climate action: KDP's new climate goals set in motion plans to reduce the Company's greenhouse gas emissions while building climate resiliency throughout the value chain. The goals are approved by the Science Based Target initiative and align with the reductions required to meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius. Specifically, the company has committed to several new goals, including: Obtain 100% of electricity from renewable sources by 2025 Reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% by 2030 Reduce Scope 3 emissions in select categories 15% by 2030 Engage bottlers and select suppliers representing 50% of Scope 3 emissions to set a science-based target by 2024

Supplier engagement on sustainable production: The majority of the Company's coffee is responsibly sourced and KDP remains on track to meet its goal of engaging one million people in its supply chain to significantly improve their lives by the end of 2020 – already reaching 783,000 people since 2014. A large portion of this work is dedicated to helping farmers and suppliers address the challenges created by climate change through efforts to increase crop and business resiliency.

Keurig Dr Pepper developed its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines, the most widely recognized sustainability reporting standard. The report was also developed as an annual communication on progress toward the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) principles, in line with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.