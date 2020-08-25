Kimberly-Clark, Henkel Join the US Plastics Pact, Commit to Major Packaging Reform

Kimberly-Clark and Henkel today announced they have joined the US Plastics Pact, a collaborative, solutions-driven initiative rooted in four ambitious goals intended to create a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025. The first North American Pact of its kind, the US Pact is a collaboration led by The Recycling Partnership, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

As part of the US Plastics Pact, Kimberly-Clark and Henkel join more than 70 brands, retailers, NGOs, and government agencies across the plastics value chain working to bring one voice to US packaging through coordinated initiatives and innovative solutions for rethinking products, packaging, and business models.

Kimberly-Clark and Henkel have agreed to collectively deliver against these four ambitious goals across their US business, in alignment with the company’s 2030 strategy and goals.

By 2021, define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary and take measures to eliminate them by 2025. By 2025, ensure all plastic packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable. By 2025, undertake ambitious actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging. By 2025, the average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.

While the US Plastics Pact is complementary to, and follows the ambitious precedents set by the existing global network of Plastic Pacts, it will be tailored to meet the unique needs and challenges of the US market. The Pact will reflect national priorities and realities, while still propelling the nation closer to other developed nations in its management of plastic waste.

Achieving this vision will require new levels of accountability from all facets of the plastics supply chain. The US Plastics Pact emphasizes measurable change and as such, Kimberly-Clark and Henkel are committed to transparent, annual reporting, guided by WWF’s ReSource: Plastic Footprint Tracker, which will be used to document annual progress against the four goals. The first task will be to establish a “roadmap” in Q1 2021 to identify key milestones and national solutions to achieving the U. targets and realize a circular economy in which plastic never becomes waste.