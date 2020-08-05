Lost your password?
Kroger Now Offering Free Recycling for Simple Truth Packaging

(Credit: PIxabay)

The Kroger Co. recently announced the launch of its Simple Truth Recycling Program, offering customers a free way to recycle the flexible packaging of more than 300 products from Simple Truth, Kroger’s organic brand.

Developed in partnership with international recycling company TerraCycle, Kroger’s new platform enables customers to recycle a wide range of flexible packaging not currently accepted in curbside recycling programs, including produce bags, bread bags, and plastic overwrap from household items like tissues and bottled water. The Simple Truth Recycling Program establishes Kroger as the first Fortune 25 retailer to offer a free recycling program for its own private-label brand.

How the program works:

  1. Consumers sign up at com/SimpleTruth
  2. Collect Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic flexible plastic packaging (bags, pouches, liners, and wraps)
  3. Ship the packaging to TerraCycle using a free, prepaid shipping label
  4. Earn points for every pound of eligible packaging sent
  5. Redeem points as donations to charitable organizations

The Simple Truth Recycling Program is currently open to individuals, schools, offices, and community organizations across the US.

This news comes shortly after Kroger announced it joined a consortium to reinvent the traditional retail bag. Collectively, consortium partners have committed more than $15 million to launch the “Beyond the Bag Initiative.”

The Beyond the Bag Initiative convenes some of the largest retailers in the United States to think outside the box and drive long-term, transformational thinking to address a complex global waste challenge. This three-year consortium welcomes additional retailers to join in to help create a less wasteful future.

