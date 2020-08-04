McLean Packaging Commits to Completely Renewable Energy

McLean Packaging, a beauty and personal care packaging company, has contracted with national energy advisory firm 5 and Engie Resources LLC on a five-year energy agreement that supports the development of renewables. The deal supports McLean’s zero-carbon transition and sustainability goals, which include sourcing 100% of its electricity from renewable resources.

McLean Packaging’s manufacturing footprint is large – the company has three production facilities across New Jersey and Pennsylvania totaling nearly half a million square feet.

McLean’s usage will be 100% matched by Green-e certified Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), as determined by the Center for Resource Solutions. The independently verified credits play a critical role in making green power possible for electricity consumers nationwide, by providing revenue to support new projects. The RECs in this agreement include offshore wind credits, representing environmental benefits equal to removing more than 6,500 gasoline-powered passenger cars from US roads.