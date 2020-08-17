New Company Launches to Provide Energy-as-a-Service to C&I Buildings

Today, a new company launched that will deliver energy-as-a-service to commercial and industrial buildings. This partnership combines Schneider Electric with Huck Capital, an investment firm. The partnership creates an alternative for building owners and operators who want to transition to renewable energy to lower emissions, increase resiliency, and reduce costs, without investing in renewable energy assets and relying on specialists to operate the microgrid.

Small and medium buildings represent over 90% of buildings in the US and Canada today. In addition, a recent Wood Mackenzie study found that 600,000 buildings in the US, with a total demand of 145 GW, could save money by switching to on-site solar energy.

Microgrids are thought to be the ultimate solution for companies wanting to ensure a steady supply of decarbonized energy while climate events like hurricanes and wildfires continue to ravage antiquated grid systems.

According to the companies, the energy-as-a-service model simplifies what today can be a very custom, complex, and expensive process by providing standardized, modular, pre-engineered solutions. An average commercial microgrid using renewable energy delivers over 10,000 tons of greenhouse gas savings over its lifetime. The new company’s pipeline projects 5 megatons of greenhouse gas savings.

Schneider Electric will announce the commercialization of the new offer in the coming weeks.