Princeton University Now Researching Carbon-Free Energy Tactics for Nationwide Power

Princeton University’s Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment, along with Community Energy, announced today a joint academic-industry research partnership to study the US energy transition and identify an optimal buildout plan for scaling carbon-free power over the next decade to meet climate challenges.

The research team will develop a technical blueprint for rapid and affordable emissions reductions to the grid while securing reliable electricity supply. The work will focus first on the PJM system, the grid that controls electricity flows for all or part of 13 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.

The research will be led by Jesse Jenkins who runs Princeton’s Zero Carbon Energy Systems Research and Optimization (ZERO) Laboratory, in collaboration with the Andlinger Center’s Energy Systems Analysis Group. Jenkins is an assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton.

Community Energy will be the first renewable energy company to work with the center through Princeton E-ffiliates Partnership, the corporate membership program of the Andlinger Center. The partnership represents the first research collaboration with a university for Community Energy.

The second phase of work with Princeton will assess and identify key policies that will be important to incent the necessary power resources.