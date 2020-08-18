Puget Sound Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreement for Energy from 200 MW Wind Farm

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, today announced an agreement that will be supplied by a new 200 MW wind farm. The wind farm will be built by Avangrid Renewables in Sherman County, Oregon. The Golden Hills Wind Farm will be Avangrid Renewables’ 13th in the Pacific Northwest and an important step toward realizing the company’s nearly 19 GW project pipeline. The project will help PSE meet its goals to reduce carbon dioxide emissions while providing additional capacity to serve customers, particularly during winter periods of high electricity demand.

According to PSE, the addition of the Golden Hills wind project will increase PSE’s owned and contracted wind fleet to over 1,150 megawatts. These wind facilities form a component in PSE’s clean energy strategy and progress towards Washington State’s clean energy goals.

The Golden Hills Wind Farm will be located near the town of Wasco, Oregon. Avangrid Renewables expects to complete the project by late 2021. The turbines will be spread across approximately 28,000 acres of grazing and dry-land wheat farmland held by 37 landowners.

The project is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits to the region both during construction and on an ongoing basis once operational. An estimated 250 jobs will be created or supported during the construction phase, and the facility will employ approximately 12 full-time employees once it becomes operational. Golden Hills is expected to deliver over $220 million in landowner payments and local taxes over the lifetime of the project, providing a valuable source of revenue to local economies.